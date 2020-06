Jufo Peltomaa Avidlyn uudeksi luovaksi johtajaksi

Avidly named HubSpot’s “Global Partner of the Year” 13.2.2020 12:37:00 EET | Press release

Avidly won the most prestigious award as “Global Partner of the Year” as HubSpot announced the winners of the 2019 Impact Awards. “It’s inspiring to see the work Avidly has done the past year, and the title as Global Partner of the Year 2019 is well deserved. By merging five strong partner agencies into Avidly, they have created something quite unique in the HubSpot partner community. For us at HubSpot, it’s important to have partners like that - partners we know have the expertise to help our customers succeed,” says Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. HubSpot is the market leader in marketing automation. With more than 4,200 partner agencies worldwide, the HubSpot Solutions Partner Program seeks to ensure that customers succeed with the platform - a growth tool that empowers both marketing, sales and service. A matter of happy customers In addition to being named Global Partner of the Year, Avidly also won this year's EMEA Partner of the Year. While