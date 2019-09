Juha Niemelä Suomen Pankin markkinaoperaatiot-osaston osastopäälliköksi

Elisa Newby appointed Head of General Secretariat at the Bank of Finland 11.9.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Board of the Bank of Finland has appointed Elisa Newby, Ph.D. (Econ.) as Head of the General Secretariat for a fixed term of five years, as of 1 October 2019. Dr Newby succeeds Mika Pösö, M.A. (Econ.), who has been appointed to the Executive Board of the IMF.