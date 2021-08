Julkisen hallinnon digiturvallisuus kehittyy jatkuvasti, mutta uhkia on hallittava paremmin

The Digital and Population Data Services Agency and Finnish Tax Administration: The Katso service will be terminated on 31 August 2021 – if you act on behalf of an association, a company or another organisation, please enable Suomi.fi e-Authorization 12.8.2021 07:55:00 EEST | Press release

From the beginning of September, the Katso ID and the Katso authorisation will no longer work in any central government e-services. From then on, acting on behalf of other parties will be handled within the Suomi.fi services. Many companies, associations and other communities continue to only use a Katso ID. It is wise to review the new practices for acting on behalf of another party before the deadlines arrived.