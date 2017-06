Kaasuekosysteemi rakentuu – Oulun Jätehuolto ja Gasum tiivistävät yhteistyötä

Gasum increasing its shareholding in Skangas to 70% 22.6.2017 12:13 | Tiedote

Gasum Ltd is increasing its shareholding in Skangas to 70%. The Norwegian Lyse Group will continue as a Skangas shareholder with a 30% stake. The increase in shareholding will strengthen Gasum’s position as the leading LNG provider and developer of the Nordic gas ecosystem.