Kaija ja Heikki Sirenin arkkitehtuuria esittelevä näyttely avautuu KAMUssa – Esillä töitä Tapiolasta Bagdadiin

Kaija and Heikki Siren’s architecture on display at KAMU, featuring works from Tapiola to Baghdad 9.9.2020 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

KAMU Espoo City Museum’s special exhibition, Everything and Nothing – Architects Kaija + Heikki Siren is set to open on 23 October 2020. The exhibition is the first in Finland to present a comprehensive review of the architecture of Kaija Siren (1920–2001) and Heikki Siren (1918–2013), and opens on the 100th anniversary of Kaija Siren’s birth.