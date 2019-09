Kaikille yrittäjille avoin digiakatemia avaa ovensa – verkossa tietenkin

DNA’s new service Wattinen reduces households’ climate emissions – can save up to 30 per cent on heating energy 3.9.2019 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

DNA is now offering a new service to help households fight climate change. Wattinen is aimed at housing companies and their residents, enabling them to save up to 30 per cent on the energy used in heating. The service is based on self-learning artificial intelligence, and will initially be offered to apartment buildings in the capital city region.