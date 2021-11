Kaikki DNA:n 5G-tukiasemat on nyt liitetty itsenäiseen 5G-ydinverkkoon – uusi teknologia lisää nopeutta ja vähentää viivettä

All DNA 5G base stations are now connected to a standalone 5G core network — the new technology increases speed and reduces latency 18.11.2021 09:45:00 EET | Press release

All of the 5G base stations in DNA’s own network are now connected to a core network that supports standalone 5G architecture. Customers will be able to start using services of the standalone network gradually during 2022, once all quality assurance has been completed in the production network. Until now, 5G technology has relied on the 4G core network.