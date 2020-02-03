Kaikki kotona – an art exhibition on the diversity of families and everyday life, Annantalo 6 February–14 May 2020

The Kaikki kotona (All at Home) exhibition reflects on the diversity of families and everyday life by combining art by children and professional artists. The exhibition is progressive and will be modified several times throughout the spring. Opening Wednesday, 5 February 2020 at 5:00–7:00 pm in Annantalo gallery. Welcome!

The basis of the exhibition and the core of the content is doing together with children, young people, and adults, art and playfulness, and the means provided by them for processing even difficult things. The Annantalo main gallery will transform into a spacious two-room apartment where the audience will feel right at home. The exhibition will also spread to the second floor where works such as Pauliina Turakka-Purhonen’s video instalment Sovitus and Lauri Ahtinen’s collection of works based on the book Eropäiväkirja (‘Divorce Diary’) will be shown later in spring.

The core of the Kaikki kotona exhibition is Anna Seppälä’s exhibition in the “bedroom” of the gallery, depicting her everyday life as a caregiver for a child with special needs. The exhibition also includes works made by Seppälä and her child together. “Even though life with a child with special needs is demanding and full of the strangest challenges, there is also a lot of love, living in the moment, and humour. On this path, it’s possible to find these little moments of joy and develop a mindset where you feel everything’s fine even when nothing goes according to plan. If something does go smoothly for once, it’s worth being happy about,” Seppälä says.

Celebrations that interrupt everyday life are an essential part of the programme of the exhibition. The exhibition also includes three mini-seminars for pedagogy professionals on children’s mental health, divorce and special needs as a special resource. The series of events brings together children and families in both traditional and brand new festivities. Annantalo’s regular programme, including the Art Clinic and Making Art Stuff, as well as many of the Sunday Dates, will be thematically linked to the Kaikki kotona exhibition.

The celebrations related to the exhibition will be revealed on 5 February 2020 in connection with the opening.

At 6:00 pm, the related student exhibition Painting on Objects will open on the second floor (on display from 6 February to 8 March).

Free entry

