Kainuun terveysasemilla voi antaa luottohenkilölleen valtuuden asioida puolestaan terveys-, sosiaali- ja apteekkiasioissa – tavoitteena valtakunnallinen toimintamalli

Confusing digital service increases the need for digital support: new recommendations encourage investments in quality 10.12.2021 07:00:00 EET | Press release

A high-quality digital service is easy to use, and digital support is also available for using it. Using a confusing digital service, on the other hand, is not easy even to someone with digital skills. The recommendations published today by the Digital and Population Data Services Agency encourage investments also in the quality of digital services and digital support for businesses and communities.