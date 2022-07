Kaisantunneli tuo reittimuutoksia asema-alueelle kesällä – hankkeen valmistuminen päivitetty alkuvuoteen 2024

Future of South Harbour now open for comments 4.7.2022 10:08:27 EEST | Press release

The four teams selected to participate in the second stage of the international Makasiiniranta quality and concept competition have completed their revised competition proposals. Entitled Ahti, Boardwalk, Makasiinipromenadi and Saaret, the proposals will be displayed for comments on the Voice Your Opinion service until 31 August 2022.