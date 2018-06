Kaksikymmentä Helsingin tekijää palkitaan huomenna / Tjugo skapare av Helsingfors får pris i morgon

Twenty achievers from Helsinki to be honoured tomorrow 12.6.2018 00:00 | Tiedote

Tomorrow on Helsinki Day, the city will be presenting awards to roughly 20 influential people from a variety of fields. The recipients have done exemplary work for Helsinki or made the city known through their international efforts. The awards will be presented at the invitational Helsinki Day celebration hosted by the Mayor Jan Vapaavuori and the Deputy Mayors, which will be held in Bio Rex on 12 June.