KAMU Espoon kaupunginmuseon näyttelytilat avautuvat kesäkuussa

Espoo aims to open Matinkylä and Leppävaara Service Points on 1 June 8.5.2020 10:39:38 EEST | Press release

The City of Espoo aims to open the Service Points in Matinkylä and Leppävaara on 1 June 2020. On the same day, Iso Omena and Sello Libraries that share facilities with the Service Points will open their doors to more than just simple borrowing and returning of materials. The Espoonlahti Service Point will stay closed for a while longer.