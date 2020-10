Kansalliset laserkeilaus- ja ilmakuvaukset alkoivat onnistuneesti

New topographic data production tool to be based on open source code 22.9.2020 14:08:05 EEST | Press release

The new topographic data production system of the National Land Survey of Finland (NLS) will be based on open source technologies. The NLS decided to modernise the production system, because the needs to change topographic data have changed, and the current system no longer meets the demands. The current topographic data production system has served the NLS for 20 years now, and it has worked well so far.