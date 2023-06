Kansallisgalleriassa avautuu kaksi johtajan paikkaa

Strike over – Kiasma_strike accepts outcome of negotiations 28.4.2023 15:23:40 EEST | Press release

A strike by more than two hundred artworkers and four organisations against Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma has ended with a negotiation outcome that will affect the entire art and museum field. A meeting of the Board of the Finnish National Gallery on 27.4 approved revised ethical guidelines for private funding, which will hopefully bring about a significant change on the Finnish museum scene, and beyond.