Kate McIntoshin elävä installaatio Worktable avautuu EMMAssa 14.11. Osallistuja saa suojalasit ja vasaran – sitten ryhdytään töihin!

Kate McIntosh's living installation Worktable opens at EMMA on 14 November. Visitors will receive safety goggles and a hammer – let the work begin 25.10.2018 10:00 | Tiedote

Worktable (2011) will be constructed in the exhibition space of EMMA in November. It will be open to the public for two weeks in collaboration with the contemporary theatre festival Baltic Circle. Worktable is an ongoing, living installation and one of the best-known participatory works by Kate McIntosh. The performative work has toured the world since 2011 and it has been realised in more than 30 venues to date.