Kauppaministerit keskustelevat WTO:sta sekä suhteista Yhdysvaltoihin ja Kiinaan

Trade ministers to discuss the WTO and EU–US and EU–China relations 2.6.2022 10:04:43 EEST | Press release

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will attend a meeting of EU trade ministers (Foreign Affairs Council) in Luxembourg on Friday 3 June 2022. The agenda items will include preparations for the 12th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference as well as the trade relations between the EU and the United States and between the EU and China. The ministers will also exchange views on the EU’s ongoing trade agreement negotiations and the implementation of the agreements.