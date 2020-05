Kaupunginhallituksen päätöksiä 25.5.2020

Espoo Day to be celebrated virtually and in small-scale events on 28–29 August 2020 20.5.2020 14:00:00 EEST | Press release

As is our tradition, the summer season will be ended with the Espoo Day, which will be held on 28–29 August 2020. The theme of the Espoo Day this year will be “responsibly together”, and proactive safety will be taken into account in the preparations of the city day, in accordance with the government strategy.