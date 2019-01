Kaupunginhallitus kiirehtii kaupunkiradan investointipäätöstä MAL-lausunnossaan  

Espoo named Travel Region of the Year 2018 in Finland 24.1.2019 11:14 | Tiedote

Visit Finland, the Association of Finnish Travel Agents AFTA and Travel Research Company TAK Oy have chosen Espoo as the first ever Travel Region of the Year in Finland. 111 municipalities, regions and provinces from which accommodation statistics are available throughout the year were involved in the comparison. From now on, the Travel Region of the Year in Finland will be selected annually. The aim of the distinction is to draw attention to matters the development of which tourism areas should target.