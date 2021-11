Kaupunginhallitus: Talousarvioneuvottelut käyntiin

Mayor Jukka Mäkelä’s budget proposal for 2022: Focus on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and safeguarding the well-being of children and young people 4.11.2021 17:00:00 EET | Press release

The city’s main goals for this council term include balancing the city’s economy, recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, implementing the health and social services reform and working towards achieving carbon neutrality. In addition, the city will increase its efforts to improve the integration and employment of immigrants.