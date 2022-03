Kaupunginhallitus: Tilinpäätös 2021

Espoo to rent out Oittaa camping site for development into high-quality sustainable destination 24.3.2022 14:41:46 EET | Press release

The City of Espoo proposes that the Oittaa camping site be rented out to Jotuca Oy for 25 years. The goal of the company is to develop the camping site into one of the most attractive destinations in the Metropolitan Area. Espoo believes that the project will support the long-term development of the Oittaa recreational area in the immediate vicinity of the camping site.