Kaupunginhallitus: Yleiskaavatyön käynnistämisestä päätetään taustaselvitysten jälkeen

Invitation to the media: Eurocities annual conference brings leaders of Europe’s major cities to Espoo on 8-10/06/2022 to tackle climate change 6.5.2022 07:10:00 EEST | Press Invitation

Media representatives are warmly welcome to the annual conference of the Eurocities network organised by the City of Espoo on 8-10/06/2022. The conference is the network’s most important annual event, bringing hundreds of European urban actors, EU decision-makers and officials to Espoo. The meeting will be looking at particularly solutions for large and medium-sized cities to combat climate change. The conference is also a boost for Espoo’s business community.