Kaupunkiympäristölautakunnan päätöstiedote 15.6.2021

Architectural competition for Elielinaukio and Asema-aukio advances to the second phase 15.6.2021 15:41:14 EEST | Press release

The panel of judges has selected two entries into the architectural competition for Elielinaukio and Asema-aukio to be carried forward into the second phase of the competition. Citizens submitted thousands of comments about the competition, and these were taken into consideration when the decision was made. Target volume of the competition will be lowered. Albero and Klyyga addressed best the requirements set for the design area in the competition programme.