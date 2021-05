Kehysriihen päätökset leikkaavat tutkimusrahoitusta – lisänä uhka rahapelituottojen kompensoinnin päättymisestä

Government spending limits session leads to cuts in research funding – end of compensation for reduction in gambling proceeds poses additional threat 12.5.2021 16:13:29 EEST | Press release

The Finnish Government has submitted its report on the General Government Fiscal Plan to Parliament. As part of reallocations made in the mid-term policy review, the budget authority for strategic research funding will be permanently reduced by 25 million euros compared to the previous spending limits decision. The Academy of Finland’s budget authority for research project funding will decrease by 10 million euros from 2023.