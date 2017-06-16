Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts the 37th Annual Exhibition of Arita and Imari Porcelain Introducing Japanese Traditional Art

16.6.2017 17:00 | Business Wire

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host the “37th Arita and Imari Porcelain Exhibition” from July 1st to August 2nd, 2017, introducing to guests the Arita/Imari porcelain, the first ceramics made in Japan. The theme of this year’s exhibition is “antique porcelain in contemporary life” and various “Ko Imari (Antique Arita)” porcelain products will be displayed for sale to visitors along with other items. As part of this exhibition, special meals using Arita porcelain dishes will be served at restaurants and lounges within our hotel.

In collaboration with the Gallery Maesaka Seitendo and Tasaburo, two well-known antique art dealers in Tokyo, art items representing the Ko Imari style of porcelain will be displayed and available for sale. Also, space producer and Japan Party Planner Association Chairman Yoko Maruyama will create special dinner table settings using Ko Imari style porcelain dishes for the enjoyment of exhibition participants.

Special meals using Arita porcelain items will be served at nine of our hotel’s restaurants and lounge. In addition, we will prepare a special Japanese breakfast served on Arita porcelain dishes limited to 20 guests using our Club Floor “Premier Grand”. We endeavor to provide overseas visitors to our hotel with a taste of “Japanese hospitality” through our thoughtfully prepared Japanese style breakfasts created by our Executive Chef Hiroshi Ichikawa in collaboration with the food specialist Mackey Makimoto.

This year’s Arita and Imari Porcelain Exhibition marks the 37th year to be hosted, and is designed to show how this traditional art form is used in Japanese lifestyles. Furthermore, this event is part of the Keio Plaza Hotel’s program of Japanese cultural experience events, which are designed to satisfy the growing interest in Japanese culture of our overseas guests, whom account for over 75% of our total guest numbers.

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, is one of Japan’s leading international hotels. We host a wide range of guests who visit us for our welcoming and unique services to experience Japanese culture, including our Hello Kitty themed rooms, wedding kimono trial, tea ceremony, and many others.

