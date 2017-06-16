Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts the 37th Annual Exhibition of Arita and Imari Porcelain Introducing Japanese Traditional Art
16.6.2017 17:00 | Business Wire
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host the “37th Arita and Imari Porcelain Exhibition” from July 1st to August 2nd, 2017, introducing to guests the Arita/Imari porcelain, the first ceramics made in Japan. The theme of this year’s exhibition is “antique porcelain in contemporary life” and various “Ko Imari (Antique Arita)” porcelain products will be displayed for sale to visitors along with other items. As part of this exhibition, special meals using Arita porcelain dishes will be served at restaurants and lounges within our hotel.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005140/en/
Arita/Imari porcelain is the first ceramics made in Japan. Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo will introduce this traditional cultural craft to guests through the event in July, 2017. (Photo: Business Wire)
In collaboration with the Gallery Maesaka Seitendo and Tasaburo, two well-known antique art dealers in Tokyo, art items representing the Ko Imari style of porcelain will be displayed and available for sale. Also, space producer and Japan Party Planner Association Chairman Yoko Maruyama will create special dinner table settings using Ko Imari style porcelain dishes for the enjoyment of exhibition participants.
Special meals using Arita porcelain items will be served at nine of our hotel’s restaurants and lounge. In addition, we will prepare a special Japanese breakfast served on Arita porcelain dishes limited to 20 guests using our Club Floor “Premier Grand”. We endeavor to provide overseas visitors to our hotel with a taste of “Japanese hospitality” through our thoughtfully prepared Japanese style breakfasts created by our Executive Chef Hiroshi Ichikawa in collaboration with the food specialist Mackey Makimoto.
This year’s Arita and Imari Porcelain Exhibition marks the 37th year to be hosted, and is designed to show how this traditional art form is used in Japanese lifestyles. Furthermore, this event is part of the Keio Plaza Hotel’s program of Japanese cultural experience events, which are designed to satisfy the growing interest in Japanese culture of our overseas guests, whom account for over 75% of our total guest numbers.
About the Keio Plaza Hotel
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, is one of Japan’s leading international hotels. We host a wide range of guests who visit us for our welcoming and unique services to experience Japanese culture, including our Hello Kitty themed rooms, wedding kimono trial, tea ceremony, and many others.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005140/en/
Contact information
Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo
Sunaho Nakatani, +81-3-5322-8010
Public Relations Manager
s-nakatani@keioplaza.co.jp
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
PSE Releases gPROMS FormulatedProducts Modelling Platform16.6.2017 16:51 | Tiedote
Process Systems Enterprise (PSE), the Advanced Process Modelling company, today launched its new gPROMS FormulatedProducts modelling platform for the integrated digital design of robust formulated products and their manufacturing processes. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005390/en/ gPROMS FormulatedProducts provides capabilities for the integrated digital design of robust formulated products and their manufacturing processes (Graphic: Business Wire) Developed in close collaboration with leading pharmaceutical, agrochemical, consumer products and food organisations, gPROMS FormulatedProducts deploys a mechanistic modelling approach to enable scientists and engineers to screen formulations with complex phase structures for quality attributes, determine whether they can be manu
Murex Awarded “Best Integrated Treasury and Capital Markets Platform Implementation” of the Year16.6.2017 12:09 | Tiedote
Murex, a global leader in trading, risk management and processing solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded “Financial Markets Technology Implementation of the Year – Best Integrated Treasury and Capital Markets Platform Implementation” during the Asian Banker Financial Market Awards. Murex’s MX.3 platform is a cross-asset, multi-function, open platform that recently replaced five systems at Hong-Kong based China CITIC Bank International (CNCBI), giving CNCBI a consolidated view across FX cash, Money Markets, Fixed Income, FX and IR derivatives for managing trading, market risk, credit risk (including PFE, CVA and SA-CCR), operations and finance. MX.3 delivered immediate tangible benefits at CNCBI. The solution has improved performance in various departments including treasury and markets, market risk and liquidity management, credit risk, operations and f
Cristallo Resort & Spa in Cortina, Italy Joins the Luxury Collection16.6.2017 11:54 | Tiedote
The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR), today announced that Cristallo, a historic hotel located in the renowned Italian town of Cortina d’Ampezzo, will join The Luxury Collection, the world’s premier portfolio of upscale destinations, this June. Owned and managed by the Gualandi family, Cristallo, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, marks the brand’s first hotel in Cortina, and first ski resort worldwide. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170616005172/en/ Cristallo, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa (Photo: Business Wire) Located in Northeastern Italy and nestled within the spectacular Dolomites mountain range, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the dual-season property will reopen after a redesign of the hotel’s rooms and suites,
The Estée Lauder Companies Invests in DECIEM, the Abnormal Beauty Company15.6.2017 23:30 | Tiedote
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced today that it has invested in DECIEM, a fast-growing, vertically integrated multi-brand company, driven by a consumer-centric focus that is already impacting the world of beauty. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. DECIEM was founded in 2013 in Toronto, Ontario by Brandon Truaxe, who leads the company alongside Co-CEO Nicola Kilner. DECIEM’s innovative multi-brand strategy is propelled by a vertically integrated structure—with its own laboratory, manufacturing, e-commerce sites, retail stores and marketing infrastructure—that enables the company to rapidly identify opportunities, create and incubate new brands, and deliver quality, much-sought-after products. The company has launched ten brands to date – including international cult favorite The Ordinary, an evolving collection of skin care treatments offering famil
IBC Addresses Technological Opportunities and Threats with the Launch Of C-Tech Forum15.6.2017 19:25 | Tiedote
IBC announces today the launch of the C-Tech Forum, a series of exclusive invitation-only micro events for C-level executives within media and broadcasting, held over two days. Designed to reflect the changing nature of the media and entertainment industry and converging markets, the events will facilitate peer-to-peer discussions around key industry disruption. The topics to be covered at this inaugural C-Tech Forum are Cyber Security and the advent of 5G. With the rapid progression of OTT services and digital broadcasting, the risk of cyber threats and hacking is accelerating. Following recent high-profile breaches, content creators and broadcasters are coming to terms with how exposed they are and how much is at stake. The Cyber Security Forum will bring together CTOs, CIOs, CIOSs and CDOs to have a candid conversation on what the cyberwar means for content owners and distributors,
Malong Technologies: First Chinese AI Company Headlines at G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference15.6.2017 19:00 | Tiedote
Malong Technologies, an international provider of product recognition technology, today addresses the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Conference in Berlin about its breakthrough artificial intelligence platform. Matthew Scott, CTO of the multi-award winning startup, reveals how his team built ProductAI®, a cloud-based service that makes it easy for businesses and developers to leverage world-class AI for visual product recognition. Malong Technologies creates a high performance ‘intelligent eye’ that enables machines to have human-like visual perception of products, including non-rigid objects like fashion and fabrics, which have been historically infeasible for computers to recognize accurately without barcodes. Launched in 2016 after two years of R&D, ProductAI® has successfully answered over one billion image requests from users in China, and enables
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme