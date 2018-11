Keksijät, kierrättäjät ja häksääjät valloittavat Ison Omenan kirjaston 10.11.2018

Espoo invests in sustainable growth 1.11.2018 17:00 | Tiedote

The City of Espoo gains about 4,600 new inhabitants every year. The city is preparing for strong growth by investing in the development of urban structure and service premises, particularly along the West Metro, the Jokeri Light Rail and the City Rail Link. A master plan for the northern and middle parts of Espoo, covering more than a third of the city’s area, is also being prepared. #Espoobudget