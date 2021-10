Kempower aloittaa yhteistyön Gilbarco Veeder-Rootin kanssa: GVR tarjoaa Kempowerin teknologiaa osana EVerse -latausratkaisuja

Kempower’s fast charging technology to be rolled out by Osprey Charging across the UK 17.9.2021 11:11:55 EEST | Press release

The £75 million rollout will see over 150 high-powered EV charging hubs open across the UK over the next four years, revolutionizing the UK’s EV charging infrastructure. Each hub will host up to 12 Kempower rapid chargers, totaling 1,500 units nationwide, and will be the first facilities in the UK to host multiple high-power Kempower chargers on a single site. The first hub is due to open next month, with the construction of a further nine hubs expected to begin before the end of 2021.