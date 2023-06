Kempower avaa uuden tehtaan pikalatausratkaisuille Lahteen vastatakseen kasvavaan kysyntään – uudet tilat avataan asteittain vuoden 2024 aikana

Kempower includes NACS charging standard, developed by Tesla, for all company’s charging solutions 12.6.2023 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower will include the North American Charging Standard (NACS) as an option for the company’s charging offering. NACS is an EV charging connector standard developed by Tesla. Kempower is preparing to add NACS as an option for all North American deliveries. EV drivers could already charge Tesla vehicles in North America with Kempower chargers using an adapter available from Tesla. In Europe, Tesla vehicles comply with the European charging standard CCS2. “We want to offer reliable and smooth charging for all electric car drivers in North America. One of our strengths is our ability to respond quickly to customer and market expectations - we are adding NACS to our portfolio to continue to offer the best charging experience for all EV drivers across the globe,” states Tomi Ristimäki, CEO of Kempower. Kempower opens a charging station production facility in Durham, North Carolina and starts the production of NEVI compliant DC chargers in 2023. Kempower is showcasing its National Electri