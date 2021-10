Kempower järjestää osakeannin koko henkilöstölle

Kempower to fund Finland’s first PhD in E-Mobility 4.10.2021 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

LUT University has established Finland’s first PhD in E-Mobility to support innovations and businesses in the area. Kempower will fund the PhD for five years with a total investment of EUR 100,000. Offering the funding continues Kempower’s commitment to be close to Finland’s students, having recently announced its intention to open a research and development center at Tampere University Campus.