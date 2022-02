Kempower toimittaa pikalatausteknologiaa Ruotsin suurimmalle sähkörekkojen latausasemalle

Kempower becomes an official supplier of DC fast charging equipment to Scania worldwide 3.2.2022 10:55:00 EET | Press release

Scania and Kempower have signed a frame agreement where Kempower will be an official supplier of DC fast charging equipment to Scania and its affiliates worldwide. The agreement enables Scania to provide both its own network and its customers with Kempower’s DC fast charging technology and solutions.