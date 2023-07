Kempower toimittaa sähköajoneuvojen pikalatausratkaisuja Norjan suurimmalle päivittäistavaroiden tukkukaupalle ASKOlle

Kempower opens a new EV charger production facility in Lahti, Finland, to meet the growing demand – new facilities to open gradually during 2024 28.6.2023 09:00:00 EEST | Press release

The leading rapid EV charging solutions provider Kempower will expand its operations and open a new production facility in Lahti, Finland. The company has signed a letter of intent for the lease of the premises, comprising approximately 10 000 square meters of space, and an option to expand the premises in the future.