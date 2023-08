Kempowerille on myönnetty Eichrecht-sertifikaatti – mahdollistaa yhtiön latausratkaisujen käyttöönoton julkisilla latausasemilla Saksassa ja Itävallassa

Kempower and the City of Lahti sign a growth agreement to address the needs of Kempower's long-term growth 22.8.2023 09:30:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower, the City of Lahti and Lahti Region Development LADEC have signed a joint growth agreement in Finland. The agreement aims to address and anticipate Kempower's long-term needs for rapid growth and to ensure the timing and scale of the solutions provided by the City of Lahti.