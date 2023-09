Kempowerin sähköajoneuvojen latausratkaisut on otettu käyttöön ensimmäistä kertaa Kanadassa

Kempower’s EV fast charging solutions deployed in Canada for the first time 5.9.2023 10:00:00 EEST | Press release

Kempower’s EV fast charging technology has been deployed in Canada for the first time by the Electric Circuit, the largest public EV charging network in Québec. Kempower Satellite charging system has been distributed in the city of Rivière-du-Loup by Bornes Québec, who Kempower partnered with in early 2023.