Keskinäinen Työeläkevakuutusyhtiö Elon asiamiesvalvonta päättyy

Penalty payment of EUR 25,000 and public warning for Nada express osk due to omissions concerning compliance with anti-money laundering regulations 9.5.2022 16:20:00 EEST | Press release

The omissions relate to various obligations under the regulations on preventing money laundering and terrorist financing. Specifically, there have been shortcomings pertaining to the obliged entity's risk assessment, the assessment of risks associated with customer relationships, customer due diligence, the retention of customer due diligence data, the enhanced customer due diligence obligation, ongoing monitoring as well as the obligation to obtain information and report.