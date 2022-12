Kestävän talouskasvun edellytykset on varmistettava

Finnish economy set to slide into recession 16.12.2022 11:00:00 EET | Press release

Economic growth picked up globally in the early part of 2022, when COVID-19 restrictions were removed and the pandemic began to fade from the spotlight. Finland’s economy, too, grew briskly throughout the first half of the year. Growth then stalled again due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. According to the Bank of Finland’s latest economic forecast, the Finnish economy will grow by 1.9% over the full year 2022. In 2023, the economy will slide into a mild recession and real GDP will contract by 0.5%. Precipitating the recession will be the energy crisis exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the surge in the cost of living. Growth will rebound to 1.1% in 2024 as the headwinds to the economy subside. In 2025, Finnish real GDP will grow by 1.5%. Inflation has accelerated in 2022. The war in Ukraine has led to reduced availability of energy, and this has driven up electricity and fuel prices considerably. High electricity costs will keep prices high especially during the coming winter