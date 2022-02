Ketkä ovat vuoden 2022 helsinkiläisurheilija, -valmentaja ja -seura? Ehdotuksia otetaan jälleen vastaan

Helsinki’s Summer Job Voucher for more young people this year 1.2.2022 08:15:20 EET | Press release

Helsinki’s Summer Job Voucher can now be applied for electronically for the first time, and the process for returning the voucher is also electronic. With the Summer Job Voucher, young people work for 60 hours and employers pay them at least €400. In 2021, more than 2,400 young people were employed with the Summer Job Voucher.