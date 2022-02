Kevätmessut esittelee ideoita pihoihin ja puutarhoihin

Habitare will be organised in September 2022 – the event invites to a dialogue on living and life 4.2.2022 09:15:00 EET | Press release

Habitare, Finland’s leading furniture, design and decoration event, will be organized again in September 2022. Habitare’s theme Reimagine – Time for Imagination calls for an openminded reflection on what life and living will be like in the future. Habitare will be held at Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre from 7 to 11 September 2022.