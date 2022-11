Kierrätetty lumi on Levin maailmancupin pelastus – investoinnit lumen säilöntään miljoonaluokkaa

Recycled snow secures Levi Ski Resort’s world cup competition, with nearly €1 million invested in snow farming material 17.11.2022 12:00:00 EET | Tiedote

The role of stored or farmed snow has become business critical: the women’s alpine skiing world cup will be held at the Levi Ski Resort using the exact same snow as last year. Levi has so far invested almost €0.5 million in snow storage solutions and will invest another €0.5 million in further solutions designed by Finnish pioneering company Snow Secure. Watch the videos how snow is stored and how a snow storage is opened!