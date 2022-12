Kirjafestariviikonloppu keräsi Tampere-taloon lähes 10 000 kävijää

”Icy phoenix rises” – The Snow Queen ice ballet is a joint effort of 500 professionals and a tribute to the Finnish ‘sisu’ 16.11.2022 11:00:00 EET | Tiedote

A year ago, the disappointment was palpable when The Snow Queen ice ballet had to be postponed at the last minute due to COVID-19 restrictions. Now, drawing from the Finnish ‘sisu’ and courage, Finland's biggest performing arts production of all time will finally see the light of day in Tampere. Negotiations for an international arena tour are also underway.