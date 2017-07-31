Kite Files the Industry’s First CAR-T Marketing Authorization Application in Europe for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
31.7.2017 15:30 | Business Wire
Kite Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:KITE), a leading cell therapy company, today announced that it has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for axicabtagene ciloleucel as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL), and primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. This application represents the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy submitted to the EMA. Axicabtagene ciloleucel is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of November 29, 2017.
The MAA for axicabtagene ciloleucel is supported by data from the ZUMA-1 trial, which met the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR), with 82 percent (p < 0.0001) of patients achieving a response after a single infusion of axicabtagene ciloleucel. At a median follow-up of 8.7 months, 44 percent of patients were in ongoing response, which included 39 percent of patients in complete response (CR). The most common Grade 3 or higher adverse events included cytokine release syndrome and neurologic events, which were generally reversible.
“The MAA submission of axicabtagene ciloleucel marks an important global milestone in the development of engineered T cell therapy,” said Arie Belldegrun, M.D., FACS, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Kite. “We are excited to work closely with the EMA, Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) to help bring this potentially transformative therapy to patients in the EU.”
Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a type of blood cancer that affects around 93,000 people in Europe every year.i DLBCL is one of the subtypes of NHL that is aggressive or fast growing.ii While many patients can achieve and maintain complete remission after initial treatment, patients who experience relapse or do not respond to initial treatment historically have poor outcomes. The company estimates that approximately 7,800 patients in the EU 5 alone may benefit from CAR-T therapy.
In May 2016, the CHMP and CAT granted access to its newly established Priority Medicines (PRIME) regulatory initiative for axicabtagene ciloleucel in the treatment of patients with refractory DLBCL. Access to the PRIME initiative is granted by the EMA to support the development and accelerate the review of new therapies to treat patients with a high unmet need.
About axicabtagene ciloleucel
Kite's lead product candidate, axicabtagene ciloleucel, is an investigational therapy in which a patient's T cells are engineered to express a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to target the antigen CD19, a protein expressed on the cell surface of B-cell lymphomas and leukemias, and redirect the T cells to kill cancer cells. Axicabtagene ciloleucel has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation status for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), transformed follicular lymphoma (TFL), and primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma (PMBCL) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Priority Medicines (PRIME) regulatory support for DLBCL in the EU.
About Kite
Kite is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of innovative cancer immunotherapies with a goal of providing rapid, long-term durable response and eliminating the burden of chronic care. The company is focused on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) engineered cell therapies designed to empower the immune system's ability to recognize and kill tumors. Kite is based in Santa Monica, CA. For more information on Kite, please visit www.kitepharma.com. Sign up to follow @KitePharma on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kitepharma.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The press release may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the potential of axicabtagene ciloleucel, and the ability to obtain EMA approval for axicabtagene ciloleucel. Various factors may cause differences between Kite's expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in Kite's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Kite assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.
i Ferlay J, Steliarova-Foucher E, Lortet-Tieulent J, et al.
Cancer incidence and mortality patterns in Europe: Estimates for 40
countries in 2012. European Journal of Cancer 2013;49:1374-1403.
ii Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). “NHL Subtypes” Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. http://www.lls.org/lymphoma/non-hodgkin-lymphoma/diagnosis/nhl-subtypes [Last accessed July 20, 2017].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005390/en/
Contact information
Kite Contacts
Christine Cassiano
SVP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
ccassiano@kitepharma.com
Greg Mann
VP, Investor Relations
gmann@kitepharma.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Biogen Appoints Anabella Villalobos Senior Vice President, Biotherapeutic & Medicinal Sciences31.7.2017 16:00 | Tiedote
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) today announced the appointment of Anabella Villalobos, Ph.D., as senior vice president, Biotherapeutic & Medicinal Sciences (BTMS). Dr. Villalobos will lead Biogen’s BTMS organization in the delivery of high-quality, differentiated molecules to the clinic. She will report to Michael Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, Head of Research and Development. “We are excited to have Anabella Villalobos join us at Biogen,” said Dr. Ehlers. “Anabella is a world-class drug hunter, a proven leader in medicinal sciences, and a champion of scientific innovation. Her experience in neuroscience and passion for drug discovery will help us create and advance the next generation of breakthrough medicines.” Dr. Villalobos joins Biogen from Pfizer Worldwide Research and Development where she most recently served as Vice President and Head of Medicinal
MAXON Announces Cinema 4D Release 1931.7.2017 15:03 | Tiedote
Ahead of the SIGGRAPH 2017 conference, MAXON today announced Cinema 4D Release 19 (R19). This next generation of MAXON’s professional 3D application delivers both great tools and enhancements artists can put to use immediately and provides a peek into the foundations for the future. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005012/en/ Powerful developments have been made to viewport performance, a new Sound Effector and additional features for Voronoi Fracturing have been added to the MoGraph toolset, a new Spherical Camera introduced, the integration of AMD’s ProRender technology and more. Designed to serve individual artists as well as large studio environments, Release 19 offers a fast, easy, stable and streamlined workflow to meet today’s challenges in the content creation markets: especially gen
Study Compares Performance of Masimo Acoustic Respiration Rate (RRa®) and Nellcor Plethysmographic Respiration Rate in Volunteers31.7.2017 15:03 | Tiedote
Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that researchers at the Tokyo Women’s Medical University, Department of Anesthesiology, in Japan have published a study investigating the measurement of respiration rate in volunteers. Masimo acoustic respiration rate (Masimo), using the Masimo Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter®, was studied alongside Nellcor plethysmographic respiration rate (Nellcor), using the Nellcor PM1000N.1 This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005381/en/ Masimo Radical-7® Pulse CO-Oximeter® with RAS-125c Respiratory Acoustic Sensor (Photo: Business Wire) Dr. Kitsiripant and colleagues enrolled 50 healthy adult volunteers in the study. Respiration rate, pulse rate, and oxygen saturation (SpO2) values were measured using the two technologies: Nellcor respiration rate,
APR Applied Pharma Research Introduces SwitzAge®: The First 100% Swiss Made Nutraceutical Product Line, Developed to Empower Adult Vitality31.7.2017 13:57 | Tiedote
APR Applied Pharma Research s.a. (“APR”), the Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent protected healthcare products, is proud to announce the reinforcement of its consumer products portfolio with SwitzAge®, an innovative range of nutraceuticals, 100% Swiss made, specifically created to meet adult people well-being needs. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170731005481/en/ SwitzAge®, the first 100% Swiss made Nutraceutical product line by APR (Photo: APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.) Life expectancy has been globally growing in the last decades thanks to the overall improvement of life quality standards and the so-called Generation X is having a transformative impact on society. By 2050, the number of over 50s worldwide is projected to double to nearly 3.2 billion peop
Versum Materials and NuMat Technologies to Commercialize Next-Generation Adsorbent Technology for Delivery of Dopant Gases31.7.2017 13:30 | Tiedote
Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading global materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, and NuMat Technologies, a pioneer in the design and integration of atomically-engineered materials into gas delivery, separation and purification systems, today announced a global, commercial agreement to offer a new line of products for the safe storage and delivery of dopant gases such as arsine, phosphine and boron trifluoride. The new product line is called ION-X ® and is based on revolutionary Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), which can selectively adsorb, store and safely deliver ultrahigh purity gases at sub-atmospheric pressures. ION-X® offers performance advantages over traditional carbon-based adsorbent technology used in the ion implant processes for the manufacture of semiconductor devices. Jim Minicucci, general manager for Versum's Process Materials, Asia
Oberthur Fiduciaire Acquires from Arjowiggins Security Its Banknote Paper Production Plant Known as VHP31.7.2017 13:21 | Tiedote
Oberthur Fiduciaire is pleased to announce that today it acquired from Arjowiggins Security its banknote paper production plant known as VHP, as well as all its banknote related Intellectual Property. Located in Apeldoorn, Holland, the VHP Security Paper plant is equipped to manufacture paper for the Euro; has an annual production capacity of around 6,500 tonnes and employs about 130 people. The company will be renamed VHP Security Paper, a brand which has such a strong history in our industry. “VHP Security Paper has been producing and supplying state-of-the-art banknote paper throughout the world for more than 200 years. It was the right choice and the perfect match for both Oberthur and VHP. We are very excited by this new acquisition which will furthermore consolidate Oberthur Fiduciaire’s position as one of the largest and fastest growing banknote printers in
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme