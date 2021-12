”Klyyga” voitti Elielinaukion ja Asema-aukion arkkitehtuuri- ja konseptikilpailun

“Klyyga” wins the architectural and conceptual design competition for Elielinaukio and Asema-aukio 10.12.2021 14:10:47 EET | Press release

Klyyga, the entry by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta, has won the architectural competition for the design of Elielinaukio and Asema-aukio. The winner was announced at the Oodi Helsinki Central Library this afternoon (10 December). The panel identified strong potential for further development in the boldness and forward-looking architecture of the winning proposal.