KOLLEGIUM TALKS-sarjassa keskustellaan jumalakäsityksistä, valistuksesta ja dekolonisaatiosta sekä Venäjän ortodoksisen kirkon roolista Putinin pyhässä sodassa

Kollegium Talks on Helsingin yliopiston tutkijakollegiumin keskustelusarja Tiedekulman Stagella. Jokaisessa keskustelussa huippututkijat tai heidän vieraansa keskustelevat itse valitsemastaan aiheesta, joka avaa tuoreita näkökulmia ajankohtaiseen ihmistieteelliseen tutkimukseen ja nykymaailmaan. Kevään 2022 tilaisuudet ovat englanninkielisiä.

Keskusteluja voi seurata paikan päällä Tiedekulman Stagella (Yliopistonkatu 4) tai vaihtoehtoisesti verkossa Tiedekulman sivuilla.

Tilaisuudet myös tallennetaan ja julkaistaan myöhemmin tutkijakollegiumin Youtube-kanavalla.

Ohjelma:

KOLLEGIUM TALKS: God, Emotion, and Freedom

25 April 2022 at 5:00 pm at Think Corner Stage at the University of Helsinki (Yliopistonkatu 4)

What does it mean to be human? What is the meaning of life? These are enduring questions that depend on the nature and existence of God, emotions, and freedom. In the first Kollegium Talks event of this spring, we will take a lighthearted look at different understandings of God, the role of emotions in our lives, and whether or not we have free will.

Speakers:

Ryan T. Mullins has published over 50 essays on various topics in philosophical theology related to models of God, philosophy of time, personal identity, the problem of evil, disability theology, the Trinity, and the incarnation. He is currently a senior research fellow at the Helsinki Collegium for Advanced Studies. When not engaging in philosophical theology, he is often found at a metal show.

Ritva Palmén is a docent of philosophy of religion, University of Helsinki. Currently, she acts as a Finnish Academy Research Fellow leading her project “Social emotions in medieval and Renaissance intellectual history”. Her most recent articles elaborate on the emotion of shame, idea of inner security and cognitive dimension of admiration.

Aku Visala is a post-doctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki, Finland. He is the author of a number of books, including Naturalism, Theism and the Cognitive Study of Religion: Religion Explained? (Ashgate), Conversations on Human Nature (Routledge) and A Philosophy of Free Will (Helsinki University Press). In addition to composing electronic music and watching bad movies, his interests include analytic theology, cognitive science, theological anthropology and free will.

KOLLEGIUM TALKS: Decolonizing the Enlightenment

9 May 2022 at 5:00 pm Think Corner Stage, University of Helsinki

The title of this event is both conceptually broad and politically provocative. When we say we should ‘decolonize the Enlightenment’, what does that mean? What is ‘the Enlightenment’? Why should it be decolonized? What would that look like? We will discuss these questions in a relaxed conversation about the Enlightenment and its present-day legacies ranging from liberalism and civil rights to militant ethnonationalism and ecocatastrophe.

Speakers:

Rosi Carr is a historian of the eighteenth-century British world and an honorary research fellow at Birkbeck and visiting lecturer in imperial histories at City, University of London. The author of Gender and Enlightenment in Eighteenth-Century Scotland (Edinburgh University Press, 2014), they have published widely on eighteenth-century British history and are now working on Whiteness, Enlightenment and colonial violence focusing on the Sydney colony in Eora country and addressing Pacific and Atlantic connections.

French-Kenyan born and currently living in Australia, Denmark and in Finland as HCAS Core Fellow, Charlotte Epstein has a masters degree in philosophy from l'université de Paris-Sorbonne and another in international relations from Cambridge University, where she also wrote her PhD. Epstein’s latest book is entitled: Birth of the State: the Place of the Body in Crafting Modern Politics (Oxford University Press).

Soile Ylivuori, a Core Fellow at HCAS, is a historian of Britain and its eighteenth-century empire. Her previous projects have examined questions of embodiment, material identities, and circulation of knowledge and power in the eighteenth century. Her current project examines patients’ embodied experiences of medical electricity in the long eighteenth-century British Atlantic world. Ylivuori is the author of Women and Politeness in Eighteenth-Century England: Bodies, Identities, and Power (Routledge, 2019).

KOLLEGIUM TALKS: Putin’s Holy War, Russian Orthodoxy and the Invasion of Ukraine

23 May at 5:00 pm at Think Corner Stage

Kremlinology is back in a big way. Thinkers and pundits of every stripe, throughout the world, are once again seeking to uncover the secret motives and exotic ideologies of the Russian political elite. Only this time around, unlike in the days of Soviet atheism, the smoke signals coming from the Kremlin are increasingly linked with the incense rising from Moscow’s onion-domed churches. But what role has the Russian Orthodox Church really played in the invasion of Ukraine? In this Kollegium Talk, two specialists in eastern Christianity will address this question and discuss the relationship between religion and war in Putin’s Russia.

Speakers:

Sean Griffin is an interdisciplinary scholar of Russia and Ukraine. His research focuses primarily on the history of the Orthodox Church and its role in the making of cultural memory: from the liturgy and chronicles of medieval Kyiv, to the blockbuster films and digital propaganda of modern Moscow. Griffin is currently a Core Fellow in the Collegium for Advanced Studies at the University of Helsinki. His newest book, The Sacred Reign of Vladimir Putin, will be published by Cornell University Press.

Elina Kahla is Principal Investigator and Adjunct Professor in Cultural History of Russia, affiliated at the Aleksanteri Institute, University of Helsinki. Her current research interest focuses on church-state relationship and the agency of Russian Orthodox Church in wider society.

Tervetuloa kuulolle!

Lisätietoja

Kaisa Kaakinen, tutkimuskoordinaattori, kaisa.kaakinen@helsinki.fi

+358 2 941 22493