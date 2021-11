Korkeampikorkoisia vakuudettomia kulutusluottoja nostettiin runsaasti lokakuussa 2021

October 2021 sees large drawdowns of unsecured consumer credit at higher interest rates 30.11.2021 10:00:00 EET | Press release

In October 2021, Finnish households drew down unsecured consumer credit[1] from Finnish credit institutions in the amount of EUR 320 million, an increase of 5.0% on September and 15.5% on a year earlier. Within a single month, drawdowns of unsecured consumer credit have been higher only once before, in July 2020. Growth in the drawdowns in October 2021 was only recorded for unsecured consumer credit other than vehicle loans. These drawdowns totalled EUR 215 million, an increase of 15.8%, on September. Drawdowns of unsecured vehicle loans[2] totalled EUR 105 million, a decrease of 11.9% on September. After the expiry of the temporary interest rate cap on consumer credit[3], the average interest rate on unsecured consumer credit (6.72%) rose in October 2021, exceeding the level prior to the temporary interest rate cap, i.e. 6.19% in June 2020. The average interest on new unsecured consumer credit other than vehicle loans rose by 0.55 percentage point from September, to 8.34% in October.