Korkeasaaren eläintarha sai kestävän matkailun Sustainable Travel Finland -merkin

International zoo conference in Helsinki - welcome to the opening ceremony 13.9.2023 31.8.2023 06:45:00 EEST | Press Invitation

In September, about 850 wildlife and biodiversity conservation professionals will arrive in Helsinki. For the first time in Finland, Korkeasaari Zoo will host the annual conference of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), the largest annual gathering of the zoo industry in Europe.