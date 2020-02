Korko-tjänsten hjälper högutbildade arbetssökande att hitta nya vägar på karriären

Espoo to test a chatbot in business services to facilitate customer service 4.2.2020 15:07:50 EET | Press release

The City of Espoo has launched an experiment in which companies, entrepreneurs and those interested in entrepreneurship can test a chatbot on the Business Espoo website. The chatbot called Bertta answers general questions of companies regarding internationalisation, training and employment. The Business Espoo chatbot will be available until the end of August 2020.