Koronakriisi pahensi perheiden toimeentulovaikeuksia – Perinteinen Hyvä Joulumieli jakaa ruokaa joulupöytiin

The coronavirus crisis has hit household finances – the traditional Good Holiday Spirit campaign helps families buy food for Christmas 16.11.2020 07:00:00 EET | Press release

The Good Holiday Spirit campaign has again been launched to help low income families in Finland. Grocery gift cards will bring joy to families in financial difficulties. The coronavirus crisis has increased the number of these families this year. The campaign starts on 19 November and donations can be made until Christmas Eve.