Koronaviruksen vaikutukset näkyvät yrittäjien toimeentulossa - työtulot muuttuneet nopeasti

New engagement targets TCFD disclosure in an industry that is often-overlooked 30.3.2020 13:07:59 EEST | Press release

The Nordic Engagement Cooperation (NEC), has released its annual report. The collaborative engagement network consists of four Nordic institutional investors: Folksam Group, Ilmarinen, KLP and PFA Pension, in cooperation with engagement services provider Sustainalytics. Whilst norms-based engagement remains a core priority for the collaboration, a new engagement project with focus on climate change challenges and disclosure was launched in 2019.