Koulujen päättymispäivänä vietetään virtuaalista kevätjuhlaa ja jalkautuvaan nuorisotyöhön panostetaan

The Urban Food exhibition will make Helsinki City Museum lush and green 26.5.2020 11:11:36 EEST | Press release

Cities are growing, and urbanisation continues as a global megatrend. At the same time, climate change is also changing food production. The exhibition on the fourth floor of the City Museum will showcase Helsinki as a place for food production throughout history and in the future. It will also ask the audience: What role will cities have in new and more sustainable food production and cuisine? In connection with the exhibition, the museum will also open a fascinating and engaging urban garden called the Nursery – in the middle of the bustling city. This exhibition on current themes will serve the audience an exciting and surprising taste of future urban food. The exhibition will be at Helsinki City Museum from 1 June to 27 September 2020.