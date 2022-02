Kulttuuri- ja kirjastojaoston kokouksen 8.2.2022 päätöstiedote

Winners of Helsinki City Library’s writing contest announced 8.2.2022 07:58:00 EET | Press release

The winners of Helsinki City Library’s writing contest with the theme ‘The book that changed me’ have now been announced. The winner of the youth category is 19-year-old Isabel Nieminen from Helsinki. The first place in the adult category was awarded to 46-year-old Susanna Arminen also from Helsinki.