Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnan kokous 16.3.

The Picturing light! exhibition challenges you to see things differently

Picturing Light! approaches light and images with a playful sense of exploration. Light – what is it? Where does it go? How can time be seen? What is a photograph capable of as a phenomenon, a tool and a source of inspiration? The multidisciplinary exhibition presents works by Annantalo’s students of photography and other arts, along with artworks they have chosen from the collections of Helsinki Art Museum HAM. The exhibition can be viewed virtually on Annantalo’s website 24 March to 19 September, and the opening ceremony of the exhibition will be broadcast on Annantalo’s Facebook page and Helsinki-kanava on 24 March starting at 5 pm. The coronavirus situation permitting, the exhibition spread all over Annantalo can later be visited on site.