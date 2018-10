Kulttuuri- ja vapaa-aikalautakunnassa päätettiin Eläintarhan huvilan residenssitoiminnan sopimuksesta HIAP:in kanssa

Big Brothers & Sisters, Catalysti live art kulttuurikeskus Caisassa 19.–20.10. klo 19 10.10.2018 08:00 | Tiedote

Two performances about artificial intelligence curated by Catalysti, on a concept by Victor X: "It doesn't have to be limited by Orwell's horrors. The AI is coming into our lives slowly but surely. It is adding something substantially new. Watch our kids talking to their Siris and Alices, this is a brave new world"